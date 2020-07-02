Waves Hits Market Cap of $117.98 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00012492 BTC on major exchanges including Kuna, Huobi, YoBit and HitBTC. Waves has a total market cap of $117.98 million and $27.87 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018133 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005051 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 102,352,444 coins. Waves’ official website is wavesplatform.com . The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bitbns, Indodax, Livecoin, Cryptohub, Exmo, Binance, HitBTC, OKEx, Exrates, Bittrex, BCEX, Tidex, Kuna, COSS, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Gate.io, Coinbe and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

