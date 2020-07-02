WAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.26 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, WAX has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $65.06 million and $5.26 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000585 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Bittrex, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.06 or 0.01709324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00170131 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00110466 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX launched on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,676,299,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,218,501,409 tokens. The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Tidex, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, C2CX, Huobi, Bibox, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bithumb and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

