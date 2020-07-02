Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/30/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $92.00 to $102.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $98.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $100.00 to $125.00.

6/17/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $81.00 to $94.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/28/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/22/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.88. 1,737,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,320. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care Inc alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,970.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $344,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,680. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after buying an additional 134,544 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,663,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $107,059,000 after buying an additional 873,780 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.