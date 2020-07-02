Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ribbon Communications (RBBN)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/24/2020 – Ribbon Communications is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

6/15/2020 – Ribbon Communications had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2020 – Ribbon Communications was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

5/22/2020 – Ribbon Communications was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/18/2020 – Ribbon Communications is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RBBN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 314,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,110. The firm has a market cap of $560.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.95. Ribbon Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The company had revenue of $128.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ribbon Communications news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 6,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $26,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,118.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,687 shares of company stock valued at $86,201. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

