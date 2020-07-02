Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $53.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 247.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,847 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WLK traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 509,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $28.99 and a 52-week high of $75.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.16%. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.