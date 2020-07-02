William Ho Sells 1,000 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $28,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,857.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $20,950.00.

On Monday, June 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $18,500.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, William Ho sold 7,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $135,150.00.

NASDAQ RAPT traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $27.74. 96,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,600. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $705.76 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Svennilson Peter acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $187,118,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 814.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,475,000 after buying an additional 480,509 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,685,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 9,880.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.