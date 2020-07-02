WinCash (WCC) Price Hits $1.00

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One WinCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010814 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. WinCash has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $21,925.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WinCash

WCC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

Buying and Selling WinCash

WinCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars.

