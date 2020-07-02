WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:DHDG) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund (BATS:DHDG) traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.56 and last traded at $24.56, 12 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21.

Further Reading: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.