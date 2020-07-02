WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) Shares Up 1.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund (BATS:DVEM) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.09, 1,143 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

