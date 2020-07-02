WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get WP Carey alerts:

NYSE WPC traded up $1.16 on Wednesday, hitting $68.81. 1,183,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,817. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.75. WP Carey has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $93.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. WP Carey’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WP Carey will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.40%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $247,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 75.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.