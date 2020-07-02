Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW) Trading 1.2% Higher

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG (ETR:WUW)’s share price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €15.40 ($17.30) and last traded at €15.34 ($17.24), 25,740 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at €15.16 ($17.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80, a current ratio of 16.62 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.97.

About Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische (ETR:WUW)

Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and insurance products and services to private individuals and businesses in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Home Loan and Savings Bank, Life and Health Insurance, and Property/Casualty Insurance segments.

