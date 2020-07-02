X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) Shares Down 0.2%

X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:RVNU) was down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.18 and last traded at $28.24, approximately 58,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 26,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $3,851,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X-trackers Municipal Infrastructure Revenue Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at about $99,000.

