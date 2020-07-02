Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Jim Steele Sells 5,878 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) insider Jim Steele sold 5,878 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $94,400.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,684.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jim Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jim Steele sold 14,551 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $261,772.49.

On Monday, June 15th, Jim Steele sold 5,677 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $85,949.78.

On Monday, June 1st, Jim Steele sold 5,692 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $90,787.40.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Jim Steele sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $910,800.00.

Yext stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,311,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,202. Yext Inc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yext Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

