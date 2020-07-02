Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to post sales of $1.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.86 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.03 billion to $8.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insight Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

In other news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,500. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

