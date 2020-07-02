Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Bank of America lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,879,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,100,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $862,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,994 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,194,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,828,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $675,382,000 after purchasing an additional 902,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,706,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,444,000 after buying an additional 418,206 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

