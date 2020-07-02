Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.01. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LMAT. Sidoti lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,721,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,711,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 602,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,025,000 after buying an additional 51,793 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,944. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.27. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

