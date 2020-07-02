Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 6,002,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,349. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

