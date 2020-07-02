Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to Post $0.20 EPS

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.20. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 6,002,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,542,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,349. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.