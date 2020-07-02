Zacks: Analysts Expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to Post -$2.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Adient’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.14). Adient reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 642.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adient.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Adient had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADNT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adient from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Adient from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,945,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,715,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Adient by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ADNT stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $16.01. 1,031,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,673,540. Adient has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.58.

Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

