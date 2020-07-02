Zacks: Analysts Expect Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Advanced Disposal Services.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.93 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%.

ADSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of NYSE:ADSW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,184. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -376.88, a P/E/G ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Advanced Disposal Services has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,486,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,216,000 after buying an additional 3,296,945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,241,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,906,000 after buying an additional 75,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,827,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,349,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 242.6% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,426,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Disposal Services during the fourth quarter worth about $98,971,000.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

