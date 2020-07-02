Zacks: Analysts Expect CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.09). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CareDx.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,259. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CareDx has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.42 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

In other news, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,632,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,980. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 754.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in CareDx by 267.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CareDx by 58.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the first quarter worth about $73,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareDx (CDNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.