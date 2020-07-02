Zacks: Analysts Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will report earnings of $1.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Citrix Systems posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $860.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

NASDAQ CTXS traded up $3.09 on Wednesday, hitting $147.91. 1,145,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,853. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $155.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $29,502.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $704,464.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,005,842.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,584 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,656. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,039 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,434 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1,411.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $20,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

