Zacks: Analysts Expect Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce earnings per share of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.01. Icon reported earnings of $1.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share.

ICLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 281.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.83. 144,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. Icon has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $178.99.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

