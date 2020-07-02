Zacks: Analysts Expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to Announce -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lonestar Resources US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.20). Lonestar Resources US reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 550%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lonestar Resources US will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lonestar Resources US.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The energy company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.05 million during the quarter. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LONE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lonestar Resources US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,382 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lonestar Resources US in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

LONE stock remained flat at $$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,412. Lonestar Resources US has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.39.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

