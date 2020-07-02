Zacks: Analysts Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to Post -$1.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to post earnings per share of ($1.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.47). Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 562.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $811.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.64 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after buying an additional 1,062,895 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after buying an additional 2,161,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after buying an additional 56,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 13.2% in the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,505,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after buying an additional 526,300 shares during the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,234. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

