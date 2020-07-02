Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings per share of $2.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

In related news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,226,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 474.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 844,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after acquiring an additional 697,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,271,000 after purchasing an additional 407,590 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,860,339,000 after purchasing an additional 365,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TROW traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $122.51. The company had a trading volume of 829,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,891. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

