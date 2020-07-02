Zacks: Analysts Expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Visa Inc (NYSE:V) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.10. Visa reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $6.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.15.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,656,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $536,526,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Visa by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after buying an additional 1,250,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.78. 6,393,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,542,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.08. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

