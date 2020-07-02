Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC) will post $54.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $45.87 million and the highest is $63.46 million. Ardmore Shipping posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year sales of $183.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $209.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $160.38 million, with estimates ranging from $149.89 million to $170.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.58 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 600.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,974 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $4.34. 296,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,009. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.26. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

