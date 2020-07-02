Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) will report sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.17 million and the lowest is $8.22 million. Cytosorbents reported sales of $6.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $35.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.10 million to $37.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $49.77 million, with estimates ranging from $39.02 million to $69.37 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 62.65% and a negative return on equity of 165.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Monday, March 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In related news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 427,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cytosorbents by 40.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 51.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

CTSO stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.90. 277,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

