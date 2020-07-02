Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $1.46. Deere & Company posted earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. William Blair upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.70.

Shares of DE stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $156.85. 1,111,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day moving average of $154.27. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $106.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 939.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 39,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,337,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 380,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 683,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

