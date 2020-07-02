Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Seabridge Gold posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01.

SA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of SA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 315,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,549. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

