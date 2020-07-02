Zacks: Brokerages Expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will announce $268.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $234.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.90 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLCO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 67,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 74.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 37.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.59. 2,186,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,234. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -67.78 and a beta of 1.98.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.