Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Announce -$0.59 EPS

Analysts expect Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) to post ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.54). Merus posted earnings of ($0.57) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.96). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). Merus had a negative net margin of 225.21% and a negative return on equity of 62.96%. The company had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Merus in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Merus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Merus from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

MRUS stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. The company had a trading volume of 284,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,232. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,462,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $20,475,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 87,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,326,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 62.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

