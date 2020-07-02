Zacks: Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $6.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.01 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $21.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.59 billion to $21.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $26.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 263.8% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,170,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,645,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.08.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

