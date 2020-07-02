Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $322.64 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post sales of $322.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $338.00 million and the lowest is $300.10 million. Nutanix posted sales of $299.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nutanix from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,299. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.00.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock worth $1,127,909 over the last ninety days. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 556.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Nutanix by 60.0% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

