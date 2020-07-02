Zacks: Brokerages Expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). OraSure Technologies posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 228.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 8.06%. OraSure Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. 1,975,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,029. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 423.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

