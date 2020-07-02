Zacks: Brokerages Expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) to report $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RMR Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. RMR Group posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RMR Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RMR Group.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). RMR Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $140.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.84 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMR shares. Citigroup downgraded RMR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on RMR Group from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RMR Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

NASDAQ:RMR traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,737. RMR Group has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The firm has a market cap of $938.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth $693,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in RMR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RMR Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RMR Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

