Zacks: Brokerages Expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.27). Select Energy Services posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Select Energy Services to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.91.

Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 275,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Select Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $11.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $507.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 3.06.

In other news, CEO Holli C. Ladhani purchased 14,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.44 per share, with a total value of $49,962.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,960.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its position in Select Energy Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 79,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Select Energy Services by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Select Energy Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 145,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.