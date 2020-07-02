Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) to Strong Sell

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, service and rental of construction and industrial machinery. It operates through the Construction and Mining product segments. The companys product include mini, medium and large excavators; wheel loaders; demolition equipment; metal recycling equipment; forest machines; rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment; cranes & foundation machines and double front work machine. It also offers global e-service and mine management systems. Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of HTCMY remained flat at $$52.66 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 161. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HITACHI CONSTR/ADR will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

