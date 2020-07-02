Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) to Hold

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Get Consolidated-Tomoka Land alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTO. TheStreet downgraded Consolidated-Tomoka Land from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Consolidated-Tomoka Land from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. 10,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,051. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 171,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after purchasing an additional 15,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated-Tomoka Land (CTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated-Tomoka Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.