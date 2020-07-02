Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) to Hold

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on GNTY. BidaskClub lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ GNTY traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 10,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,039. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $273.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $25.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 22.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $71,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,628. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $50,660.00. Insiders bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock worth $172,336 over the last three months. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 570,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 112,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

