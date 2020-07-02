Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) to Buy

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Holly Energy Partners, through its subsidiaries, will own and operate refined product pipelines and terminals primarily in West Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah. “

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Holly Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of HEP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.43. 271,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,975. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 37.74% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $125,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 41.0% during the first quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 31,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4,750.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 378,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 370,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.22% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.