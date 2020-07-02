Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Hits New 12-Month High at $66.10

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €66.10 ($74.27) and last traded at €65.90 ($74.04), with a volume of 693333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €63.08 ($70.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €60.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €46.82. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Zalando (ETR:ZAL)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.