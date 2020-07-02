ZB Token Market Capitalization Reaches $102.01 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. ZB Token has a total market capitalization of $102.01 million and approximately $6.62 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZB Token has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.63 or 0.04912442 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002801 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00054991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00031795 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here

