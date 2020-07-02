Zcash (ZEC) Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. Zcash has a total market cap of $492.67 million and approximately $224.95 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $51.86 or 0.00561645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LocalTrade, LBank, Gemini and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 9,500,525 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcash is z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

Zcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinEx, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Poloniex, Crex24, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Gemini, Ovis, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Exmo, LocalTrade, WEX, Braziliex, Bithumb, Sistemkoin, Bitlish, Cryptopia, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitfinex, Bit-Z, Coinroom, BTC Trade UA, Allcoin, BiteBTC, Cryptomate, Coinut, BitBay, GOPAX, LBank, BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Coinrail, Gate.io, BCEX, C2CX, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Cryptohub, CEX.IO, Mercatox, BigONE, Bitinka, CoinExchange, Huobi, Kuna, Kraken, Instant Bitex, Liquid and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

