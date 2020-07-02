ZIMBOCASH Trading 8.4% Higher This Week (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $400,858.13 and approximately $56,135.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.01 or 0.01701636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00171851 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00051559 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00110179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,455,723 tokens. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.