Zippie Reaches Market Capitalization of $623,627.41 (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. Zippie has a market cap of $623,627.41 and approximately $425.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zippie has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Zippie token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org . The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zippie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

