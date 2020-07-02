ZPER Market Capitalization Achieves $448,950.07 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $448,950.07 and $2,539.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bit-Z, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00082240 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.83 or 0.00334010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011945 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000521 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016248 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012045 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,313,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, Coinsuper, Allbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.