$0.01 EPS Expected for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Theratechnologies’ earnings. Theratechnologies reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Theratechnologies will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Theratechnologies.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.58 million.

THTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of THTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 48,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $5.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 33.1% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 40,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

