-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s earnings. 21Vianet Group posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 21Vianet Group.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $154.05 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNET. TheStreet downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.07. 1,317,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,213,667. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 10,899 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in 21Vianet Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,793,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 914,831 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

