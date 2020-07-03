-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). Himax Technologies also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Himax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMX. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Himax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,341.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIMX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,843. Himax Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $692.16 million, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

